Halloween dispersal order issued for village after reports of fireworks and eggs thrown at buildings

The area of Perton where the dispersal order has been put in place

Staffordshire Police has issued the order for Perton which will run from 12am on Tuesday until 12am on Wednesday.

It comes after the force reported fireworks and eggs having been thrown at buildings in the area in recent years, with police vehicles also targeted.

The order gives officers the power to disperse anyone in order to reduce the likelihood of residents being harassed, alarmed, distressed or the occurrence of crime and disorder.

Failure to comply with an order is considered a criminal offence and police can return anyone under the age of 16 to their home address.

The order has been granted for Staffordshire Police officers and Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) to use in the locality of Anders Square and Perton.

Sgt Jason Dorrington, of the South Staffordshire local policing team, said: "Following previous anti-social behaviour issues on Halloween in recent years, officers will be patrolling the area to tackle any instances of crime or anti-social behaviour.

"We understand the impact this behaviour can have and are continuing to work with partner agencies to tackle issues reported by our communities.

"We encourage parents and guardians to ensure they know where their children are, what they are up to, and who they are with."