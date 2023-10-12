Work begins on rail interchange project in South Staffordshire - expected to deliver 8,500 jobs

Work started this afternoon on the interchange

A ground breaking ceremony was being attended by industry leaders and politicians.

The developers believe it will revolutionise logistics and be a significant investment boost to the West Midlands.

The new strategic rail freight interchange, near Gailey, Staffordshire, will also deliver up to eight million sq ft of commercial space when complete.

Oxford Properties and Logistics Capital Partners are bringing the project forward as a joint venture.

Oxford and LCP, alongside Winvic Construction, the appointed main works contractor for the first phase of WMI, have developed an employment and skills plan to maximise opportunities for local people and businesses with a majority of the 8,500 jobs created by the project to be regional.

They also want to ensure that the WMI project includes providing employment, apprenticeships, and trainee positions,

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Councillor Philip White said: “The West Midlands Interchange is a huge development that will generate numerous and varied opportunities for years to come.”

An employment fund steering group has been established in collaboration with Wolverhampton, South Staffordshire district and Staffordshire county councils to maximise these opportunities. Locals will also see the benefit of 109 acres of community parks being established.

The huge 734-acre site is just off the M6 and could remove as many as 77 HGVs from the road with every freight train.

The aim is to secure a reduction of 50 million kilometres of HGV traffic annually. The project is a major milestone in the decarbonisation of UK logistics. It aims to capitalize on the low carbon dioxide output from rail in comparison to road freight, with 70 per cent less CO2 output.

The project, which features £1bn of direct investment, has a key focus on economic, environmental, and social benefits is expected to generate £430 million local economic activity, as well as £900m nationally every year.

James Boadle, head of logistics and European strategy at Oxford Properties, said: “Demand for best-in-class logistics space that’s sustainable and well connected continues to significantly outstrip supply; especially in the UK’s ‘Golden Triangle’. With spades now in the ground, we are at the first step in the construction of this major project that we are undertaking alongside LCP.”

LCP Managing partner James Markby said: “We look forward to delivering what will be a world leading logistics hub, with a new Strategic Rail Freight Interchange, while delivering significant economic benefit to the region and nationally, and creating a milestone example for private investment that materially contributes towards a carbon net zero future.”

Councillor White added: “It will be a key logistics hub in the region and nationally, operating on an extensive scale, ultimately this is about taking freight off our roads and onto the rail network."