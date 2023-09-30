Group of Codsall mums to scale three mountains today in charity effort

The group of mum's will scale the Yorkshire Three Peaks on Saturday

The team of seven will trek the 25 miles up the peaks on Saturday, in hopes of raising as much as they can for Wolverhampton-based Compton Care, which supports people with life-limiting conditions.

Mum-of three Ruth Gaunt was inspired to take on the challenge in July when she was in search of a "memorable" way to celebrate her 40th birthday.

After sharing the idea with other mums at her children's school, Birches First School in Codsall, they were keen to join and the team of walkers was formed.

Ruth will be joined by Caroline Bansal, Helen Harley, Emma Morgans, Jay Prince, Katherine Stainer and Jade Williams on the day.

Ruth, who is from Codsall, said: "I wanted to do something to celebrate my 40th that was memorable and meaningful so I searched for challenges and thought 'let's do mountain climbing'.

"We've been following a training plan which the trek leader sent to us and mid-week we've done a couple of six- or seven-mile walks, once the kids have been put to bed and our husbands are back from work.

"I'm really excited that I'm doing it with these six other wonderful mummies. I am feeling nervous but I know we will do it."

Upon deciding to take on the challenge, which has been organised by Compton Care, the group of mums set a fundraising goal of £2,100, which they have now surpassed by more than £400.

Ruth added: "It's really great knowing we've got so many people behind us. It's more than 100 people that have supported us.

"It's other mums down the school, people at our local church, people we've worked with – we're really chuffed."