Yes vote means new neighbourhood plan can be started

Kinver will be one of many places where the new plan will be instituted

Those living in the Kinver parish, which covers Kinver, Stourton, Iverley, and Lawnswood, had the opportunity to vote on the plan in a referendum held at the Edward Marsh Centre on August 24.

A majority vote of ‘yes’ was recorded at 86.9 per cent against a turnout of 17 per cent and means the plan can now be enforced.

Drawn up by a steering group for the parish, the community plan will now influence planning decisions in the area and contains policies ranging from housing, sustainable design, to climate change and local green spaces.

Councillor Victoria Wilson, Deputy Leader and cabinet member for business enterprise and community infrastructure, said: "The parish council must be very proud to be the first in the district to get their Neighbourhood Plan across the line.

"It shows that local communities can have a real say in the planning for their area."

Neighbourhood plans are a way of helping local communities to influence the planning of their local area.

They are led and written by the community, but must be in line with both national, and local planning policies in their planning council’s Local Plan.

The Kinver Neighbourhood plan had been examined by an independent planning inspector prior to the referendum process.

The Kinver Neighbourhood Plan came into force following the majority vote in the referendum but is not officially made under the regulations until the decision has been agreed by the local planning authority South Staffordshire Council.

The council has eight weeks from the date of the referendum to do this.