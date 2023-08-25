Two cars recovered as part of police operation

The occupants of this car were arrested and the other car was recovered less than 24 hours after being stolen. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

The occupants of a Renault Clio were seen on Wednesday trying to steal a car in Coven in South Staffordshire, but the car was found and recovered for forensic examination after being located by the Road Policing Unit just 24 hours later.

The Renault Clio was also confirmed as having been stolen and was also seized by Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit.

The recovery of the two cars is the latest action taken under Operation Lightning, which is Staffordshire Police’s dedicated operation focusing on road safety, helping to make the county’s roads safer.

It aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on the roads of Staffordshire and to disrupt and deter criminals from using the road network.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "Yesterday the occupants of this Renault Clio attempted to steal a car in Coven in South Staffordshire.

"Less than 24 hours later, the Road Policing Unit has found it and recovered it for forensic examination.