Landlady celebrates as her pub's hanging baskets win Wombourne in Bloom award

The Old Bush landlady Debbie Goode who won Wombourne in Bloom

The Black Country Ales pub has won a Wombourne in Bloom award for its stunning hanging baskets.

Landlady Debbie Goode was delighted her colourful displays have made a mark on the village.

She said: "We reopened the pub on June 1 so this has been a bit of a whirlwind.

"The amount of comments we get about our hanging baskets is unbelievable. They have come on so well, one produced so many flowers and grew it ended up breaking the bracket."

Black Country Ales bought The Old Bush off Marstons at the start of the year and refurbished the High Street pub in their own style.

Debbie, whose favourite plant is a pertunia, said: "They took it right back to the brick, made it one big space and put in some quality furnishings, its a wonderful pub now, with two lovely fire places.