Face of the firestarter appears near Crooked House

The painting, which follows the style of Banksy, resembles Keith Flint from the Prodigy

The artwork can be seen on the door of an electricity substation cabin in the car park near the remains of the pub, which was gutted by fire on Saturday, August 5 and demolished on Monday to the anger of many.

Looking closer at the image, it looks like one of Banksy's works and is of Keith Flint, the late singer for the Prodigy, which was best known for the hit Firestarter, and shows a smiling Flint holding up a match.

The piece on the substation cabin is the latest of a number of pieces to go up and around the remains of the 18th century pub, including a number of signs offering commentary about the pub.