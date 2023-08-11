The remains of the Crooked House pub, Himley, after is was completely demolished after a fire

Investigators have again said that The Crooked House "was not under police control" when the building was demolished "without permission".

Detectives investigating the arson attack at The Crooked House in Himley last weekend have moved to reassure the community that its investigation is still ongoing and lines of enquiry are being chased.

Investigating officers have said that a CCTV trawl, forensics and witness accounts are being worked through as investigators try to piece together the circumstances surrounding the start of the fire.

The statement comes as Staffordshire County Council close the public right of way at the Crooked House site "due to the unsafe nature" of the area.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire County Council said: "The safety of the general public is our top priority, and due to the unsafe nature of the site at the Crooked House we have temporarily closed a public right of way running through it on safety grounds.

"We are continuing to work with all agencies involved in this issue to ensure the path is opened as soon as it is safe to do so."

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We'd like to provide further reassurance that the building was not demolished while under police control.

"Following the conclusion of the examination by fire investigators and our own investigators, the site was released back to the owner.

"As the site had been returned to the landowner, a police presence was no longer required on the site."

South Staffordshire District Council officers also met with the new landowner, offering advice to partially remove some elements of the building to make it safe. Advice was also offered to use fencing and security staff to maintain the security of the site.

The spokesperson continued: "You will be aware that South Staffordshire Council is now conducting an investigation into the subsequent demolition of the entire building, without appropriate permission.

"There has been considerable speculation circulating within communities and online which, while understandable, has been unhelpful.

"We are trying to provide accurate and timely updates, but as you can appreciate, there is significant work and liaison required with a number of partners which needs to be completed. All of this takes time. We appreciate your patience."