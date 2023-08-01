New nets for community club after grant boost

Wombourne Cricket Tennis and Bowling Club has completed its project to renovate its cricket practice nets.

Wombourne Cricket Tennis and Bowling Club's plans to improve its facilities to meet the growing demand has been realised, thanks to a grant of £40,000 from Enovert Community Trust.

The project resolved on-going issues with the previous cricket practice facility, which not only restricted usage, but also struggled to meet the rising demand, due to deterioration.

The aged nets, over two decades old, had become hazardous and unpredictable due to wear and tear, and damage caused by tree roots.

With the introduction of the new, all-weather facility, elevated to avoid root interferences, the area is now safe to use and accessible to all.

Adam Bradley, chairman of the Wombourne Cricket Section, said: “I’d like to thank Enovert Community Trust, on behalf of the club, for its generous grant enabling us to make the much-needed improvements to our facilities.

“The newly refurbished cricket practice space will not only ensure that the facilities are up to scratch, making maintenance easier, but it will also enable the club to create more opportunities for the community to engage in sport."

Enovert Community Trust funding is available for a wide range of projects that bring benefit to local communities.

This includes refurbishment of churches or buildings of architectural or historical significance, or general amenity projects, such as improving disabled access or improvements to parks and nature reserves.

Angela Haymonds, Trust manager of Enovert Community Trust, said: “The Trust is pleased to have supported Wombourne Cricket Tennis and Bowling Club's project.

"We look forward to witnessing the club's continued success and the positive impact the new practice facility will have on the community.”

The Trust is committed to supporting community and environmental projects ­in the vicinity of Enovert’s operations across the UK, with Wombourne Cricket Tennis and Bowling Club located two miles from Himley Landfill Site.