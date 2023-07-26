Police release image after dog attack in South Staffordshire

Police have appealed for information following a dog attack in South Staffordshire.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to talk to him in relation to a dog attack in Staffordshire

A woman's dog who was being walked in the Wombourne Woods, also known as the Himley Plantation, when it was set upon by another dog.

Officers have released this image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 5, and resulted in the woman's dog needing veterinary treatment.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for the public's help following a dog attack in Himley.

"At around 3.15pm on Wednesday, July 5, a woman was walking her dog in Wombourne Woods, also known as Himley Plantation, when it was attacked by another dog and left needing veterinary treatment.

"Anyone who recognises the man's pictures is asked to contact us via 101, or Live Chat quoting incident number 177 of 6 July.

