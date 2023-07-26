Police release image after dog attack in South Staffordshire

A woman's dog who was being walked in the Wombourne Woods, also known as the Himley Plantation, when it was set upon by another dog.
Officers have released this image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
The incident happened on Wednesday, July 5, and resulted in the woman's dog needing veterinary treatment.
A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for the public's help following a dog attack in Himley.
"Anyone who recognises the man's pictures is asked to contact us via 101, or Live Chat quoting incident number 177 of 6 July.