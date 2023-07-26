Police release image after dog attack in South Staffordshire

Do you recognise this man? Police want to talk to him in relation to a dog attack in Staffordshire

Officers have released this image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 5, and resulted in the woman's dog needing veterinary treatment.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for the public's help following a dog attack in Himley.

"At around 3.15pm on Wednesday, July 5, a woman was walking her dog in Wombourne Woods, also known as Himley Plantation, when it was attacked by another dog and left needing veterinary treatment.