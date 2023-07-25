Travel agent’s lifeline help amid Greece wildfires

An active wildfire near Genadi on the island of Rhodes, Greece

Dawn Woodward works with clients across the country from her home in Featherstone and has a number who have been affected, including a couple who just managed to get married before they had to be evacuated.

Up to 10,000 Britons are believed to be staying on the island, with flights home continuing throughout the week. Tourists have had to flee hotels and sleep outside as fires spread towards resorts on the eastern coast.

Dawn, who has worked as an independent provider for six years said: "I have helped out as much as I can whether they have been my customers or not because obviously I have the contacts with the airlines and hotels to liaise with and get people home if necessary or moved to alternative accommodation.

"Rhodes is a very popular island for weddings and obviously these have been affected as well, with one couple just about managing to get to the wedding but then having to leave the island - I felt sorry for them having their honeymoon cut short."

Dawn added: "I'm not sure the big companies like Jet2 were full prepared for what was going to happen although the response has been very good. But some people say they don't want to come back if they are safe and sound in a hotel. Others I have heard about have been taken in by local people who have opened their homes to them.

"I feel for people who are there and need to get out and for the people who live there or work there – there are many expats as well as Greek people.

"The islands around Greece are always hugely popular, particularly Rhodes, Kos, Corfu and Crete. I probably get more queries and bookings for these than Spain, particularly for weddings and at this time of year which is getting towards the peak holiday season."