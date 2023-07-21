MP joins in day of village celebration

By James VukmirovicSouth StaffordshirePublished:

A Staffordshire MP took a day out to join his constituents at a day of family fun and village celebration.

Sir Gavin Williamson poses with some of the people attending the festival
Sir Gavin Williamson attended the Calf Heath Carnival at the Village Hall on July 1 and enjoyed the festivities alongside his constituents.

He attended the annual summer event, which started with a Disney-themed fancy dress parade through the village.

There were also craft stalls, bouncy castles, and a bucking bull, while the fair also saw the return of the ever-popular dog show, in which residents had the opportunity to showcase their dogs and their talents.

Sir Gavin said: “As ever, it was great to attend the Calf Heath Village Carnival and meet with constituents enjoying the summer weather.

"These community events are impossible without the hard work of volunteers, and I am grateful to them for their hard work.

"I will certainly be back for next year’s edition of this wonderful event.”

