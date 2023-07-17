Residents to decide future of planning policies in countryside

LOOKING ACROSS KINVER VILLAGE TOWARDS DUDLEY FROM ST PETERS CHURCH YARD. EVE HILL FLATS DUDLEY CAN JUST BE SEEN.

A neighbourhood plan has been drawn up by a steering group for Kinver parish near Stourbridge including Stourton, Iverley, Lawnswood.

South Staffordshire Council said such plans are a way of helping communities to influence the design of their local area. It said plans are led and written by the community, but must be in line with both national and local planning policies as stated in the Local Plan.

The Kinver Neighbourhood Plan has now been examined by an independent planning inspector. It is now up to residents to decide if they are happy with the plan by voting in the referendum. If 50 per cent of voters give a ‘yes’ vote, it will be brought into force by the council its legal planning framework.

The referendum vote will take place on August 24 at the Edward Marsh Centre, in Legion Drive, Kinver.

Polling cards will be sent to eligible residents early next month. The deadline for voter registrations is set for August 8.