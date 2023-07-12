Regional award for Staffordshire vineyard

Halfpenny Green owner Clive Vickers receives the award

The vineyard and winery at Bobbington, near Wolverhampton, was named best in the Midlands and North at an awards lunch ceremony at Drapers Hall in London.

The lunch was for all those who had won either an award for their wine or were recognised as one to watch in the industry in this year’s WineGB Awards.

Halfpenny Green won silver in the still wine category for its Chardonnay 2020.

The regional trophy was a surprise revealed at the event.

The WineGB Awards is one of the most prestigious competitions in the wine industry. Judging normally takes about four days and involved more than 150 wines from across the UK.

All the wines are tasted blind and in style category flights.

WineGB is an organisation that represents UK growers and wine producers.

Halfpenny Green also won a silver medal in the recent Decanter World Wine Awards for its Chardonnay 2019.

The winery at Tom Lane also received a bronze medal for its Classic Cuvee Brut sparkling wine.