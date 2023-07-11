Age UK planning to relocate to smaller premises in South Staffordshire

The Age UK location at Hinksford Park. Photo: Google Street Map

The move from their current base on Orton Lane, Wombourne has been deemed “financially unsustainable” due to currently operating at 48 per cent capacity.

The new site, which is owned by South Staffordshire Council, has been vacant for more than two years and will provide a ‘valued community service’.

In a supporting statement Carl Bennett CEO Age UK Staffordshire said: “This application will utilise a council owned building that has been vacant for over two years to provide a valued community service supporting older people experiencing dementia and issues relating to ageing.”

The new location will benefit from two activity rooms as well as a kitchen where clients can access food and drink.

Changes will also be made to the site and garden to ensure it is accessible to wheelchairs and other accessibility needs.

In a supporting statement Age UK said: “At present, it is only possible to cost effectively use the lower floor of the facility, to a maximum of circa 60% of the floor area.

There is no requirement to use the first floor, due to low demand. Consequently, the Charity feels that this is unsustainable, financially and in terms of resources.”

In the report to the planning committee, officers state: “The re-location of the day centre from Orton Lane, Wombourne to Hinksford Park, Swindon is acceptable in principle.

“In terms of location, this site is more sustainable than Orton Lane in terms of reaching residents and for employees, where all but one staff member lives closer; and also, more financially viable given the size of the building.

“The proposal to use the building as a day centre for elderly people does not pose any green belt, neighbouring or highway issues; and there will be no discernible impact caused on the conservation area.”

Currently the site will be able to host up to 16 clients a day, five days a week Monday to Friday and at the moment there are no plans to open over the weekend.