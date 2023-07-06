Russ Brown (top row second from left) was joined by fellow cyclists as he prepares for his 1,000 mile challenge

Codsall Fire Station manager Russ Brown, from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, has traded in the fire engine for a sports bike as he prepares to take on the mammoth challenge.

The firefighter will join other service members from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service to cycle the huge distance from Land's End to John O'Groats over a 10-day period starting on Thursday, July 20.

Russ said: "I've worked at stations across the country and seen things that most people will thankfully never see, but due to the nature of the family feel of the fire service, there has always been support available to me.

"Working for the fire service is not just a job but more a way of life, with some exceptional people who help so many on a daily basis."

The firefighter hopes to raise £3,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity and Macmillan Cancer Support and will see Russ and his fellow cyclists travel more than 90 miles a day.

Russ added: "We've chosen to raise money for two amazing charities and I know The Fire Fighters Charity provides incredible support for firefighters, so raising money for them was something we really wanted to do.

"Macmillan Cancer Support is extremely close to all our hearts and I'm sure like more people we have all been directly or indirectly affected by cancer in some way shape or form."

The cyclists will begin their 1,000-mile journey on Thursday, July 20, travelling through Worcestershire, Shropshire and Staffordshire, on July 23, before travelling on to make it to their end location of John O'Groats, Scotland, on Sunday, July 30.

Russ said: "To be able to challenge myself with the mental and physical aspects of this adventure and knowing others will benefit from our efforts is really inspiring.

"I'd also like to thank our volunteers who have helped plan this challenge along with donating cycling equipment and food."

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer, Rob Barber, said: "Russ and the team have the support of the whole fire service behind them. I'll be joining the team for part of the ride.

"The scale of the full challenge is absolutely enormous and I'd encourage people to dig deep and donate to help inspire them to complete this incredible feat."