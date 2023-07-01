BMW driver 'bins it' into hedge after taking corner too fast in front of police

The damaged BMW after it had crashed into the hedge. Photo: @RoadPolicing

Officers from Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit shared photos of the grey car on the side of Dudley Road, Himley.

The BMW 1 Series had a damaged front end, with its numberplate snapped and hanging off, while the front airbags had also gone off, while the sign warning drivers of a potential skid risk on the road was also hit.

Explaining what happened, officers from the unit said on Twitter: "Not only did this BMW driver decide to take a bend to fast in front of a parked Traffic car and bin it into a hedge, he ironically took the skid warning sign out at the same time.

"No injuries luckily."

The damaged skid warning sign. Photo: @RoadPolicing