Gardens blooming and ready to welcome visitors for annual event

Mary Tromans poses inside her garden, one of six to be on show at the event

Kinver Open Gardens is set to bring visitors to the village across the weekend to take in the six gardens, which have been tended to and brought to life by talented gardeners.

Other activities at the event on Saturday and Sunday will include a street market in the village, as well as a chance to visit shops, see the clock tower, enjoy refreshments at the Methodist church hall and take in the entertainment on offer throughout the weekend, including a ukelele band playing on the Saturday

It will be the 27th year that the Open Gardens event has taken place and organiser Mary Tromans said the event was a way to raise funds for charity and show off the special gardens.

Ms Tromans said the event was a way to show off gardens and have a fun weekend in the village

She said: "I think the Kinver Open Gardens event shows off a very good standard of garden and everybody involved usually thoroughly enjoys it, plus the money raised goes to charities within the village, with all proceeds going to Potters Cross Playgroup.

"We have fundraised for outside charities, but we mostly do it to help charities and different things happening within the village.

"What we usually do is chat with visitors about the gardens and people ask us about what we have done and some of the gardens are created by members of the Kinver Horticultural Society, which this event isn't run by, but they participate in it.

"It's a lovely community weekend as well as you can buy things like cheese in the village and enjoy the music and just have a super weekend."

Entry to the event on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 will be £5 per adult and £1 for children aged between five and 16-years-old, with tickets available to buy at the bus shelter in the centre of the High Street or at any of the Gardens.