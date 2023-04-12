Man in Codsall runs marathon for 16th consecutive year

Pictured with Earl from left, Peter Gavriel from Birches Bridge FIsh Bar, Nick Ktori from Bilbrook Fish Bar, Costas Gavriel from Birches Bridge Fish Bar, Mogan Harper from Busbury Tool Hire and Bushbury Gym and Peter Goss from The Willows Care Home

Earl Edwards is hoping to raise £3,000 for Breast Cancer Now, having raised more than £150,000 for different organisations over the many years that he has taken part in the 26-mile run.

The 50-year-old, from Codsall, made the decision to support the charity after his girlfriend's mum was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Earl, who is an activities co-ordinator at The Willow's Care Home, said: "I dedicate a lot of my marathon work to other people because it's them who are fighting these horrible cancers – I think that I need to do more to help.

"I've been supporting Breast Cancer Now for four years and raised more than £9,000 for them, they look after you and it's close to my heart really.

"It's always been in my nature to continue helping others, they always say I have a heart of gold – I would rather not help myself and help other people."

Earl also plans to dedicate the run on April 23 to his mum and dad who he describes as his "motivation", with his mum having spent the last eight weeks in hospital with respiratory problems and his dad being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010.

He added: "I'm dedicating this London Marathon to the both of them because they are so strong. I'm ready for it, this year I have a target of five hours. I've trained quite a bit and I think I'll be able to smash it this year.

"My mum and dad are my motivation to finish in under five hours and I dedicate it to the both of them."

Earl is being sponsored to run the race by various businesses including Birches Bridge Fish Bar, Bilbrook Fish Bar, Bushbury Tool Hire and Bushbury Gym, The Willows Care Home and Codsall Fish Bar.