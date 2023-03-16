Notification Settings

38-year-old killed in two-car crash named by police

By Eleanor LawsonSouth StaffordshirePublished:

A man who was killed in a crash in South Staffordshire has been named by police as Kevin Doughty from Dudley.

Kevin Doughty was killed in the collision.
Police were called to Himley Road in Himley just before 6.50am on Monday. On arrival, a blue Toyota Hilux and a blue Audi A5 were found to have been involved in a collision.

Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance and West Midlands Fire Service. 38-year-old Kevin Doughty was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

The female driver of the Hilux was assessed at the scene and taken to hospital. She has since been discharged.

Kevin's family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed either vehicle being driven prior to the collision, saw the collision itself, or those with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Contact them via LiveChat on their website or call 101, quoting 099 of March 13, or email ciu@staffordshire.police.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

