Man, 51, dies in Codsall car crash during early hours

By Thomas ParkesSouth StaffordshirePublished:

An appeal has been launched after a man died in a crash involving one car that had left the road.

Officers, fire crews and paramedics were called to Port Lane, Codsall, after reports of the incident involving a black Renault Clio on Sunday at 1am.

The 51-year-old man, who lived in the local area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by a dedicated police family liaison officer at this difficult time.

The road was closed for several hours as specialists conducted a detailed examination of the scene.

Witnesses who may have seen the vehicle before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage is asked to call 101 or email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 053 of March 12.

By Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

