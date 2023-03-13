Man, 51, dies in Codsall car crash during early hours

Officers, fire crews and paramedics were called to Port Lane, Codsall, after reports of the incident involving a black Renault Clio on Sunday at 1am.
The 51-year-old man, who lived in the local area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by a dedicated police family liaison officer at this difficult time.
The road was closed for several hours as specialists conducted a detailed examination of the scene.
Witnesses who may have seen the vehicle before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage is asked to call 101 or email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 053 of March 12.