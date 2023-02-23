Appeal to find man after alleged fake documents used to buy BMW from Wombourne business

Police have released CCTV stills of a man they would like to speak to after fake documents were used to buy a car from a business in Wombourne

Officers were called at 1.20pm on Friday, February 3 by staff at the business, based off Heath Mill Road in Wombourne, who reported a man had used false documents to leave with a black BMW M2 the day before.

Police investigated and spotted the car on CCTV cameras at around 10.40am on the A4097 northbound, on the Birmingham to Kingsbury route, on February 3.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing to anyone who recognises this man to get in touch with us as we would like to speak to him in connection with the theft.

"He is described as white, in his 40s, with short grey hair with stubble, wearing glasses, blue jeans, a black jumper and white t-shirt with a dark blue puffer jacket.

"Anyone who may recognise the man and has any information that could help us, please message us on our LiveChat via our website or call 101, quoting 352 of February 3."