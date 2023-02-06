Notification Settings

Four people injured in Wombourne crash as buses diverted

By Lisa O'Brien

Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Wombourne.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on Common Road, Wombourne. Photo: Grace Hughes

Police, ambulances and a fire engine could be seen in Common Road, Wombourne, this morning.

The crash, involving three cars and a van, happened at the junction of Bridgnorth Road and Common Road at 5.50am.

West Midlands Fire Service said two woman, a man and a child were injured and three of them were taken to hospital.

Their injuries were not life threatening.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of Bridgnorth Road and Common Road in Wombourne at 5.50am.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and HMED03 were sent the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered three cars and a van had been involved in a collision and that there were four patients.

"The occupants of one car, a woman and a child, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.

"The driver of the van, a man, was treated for injuries not thought to be serious before being taken to the same hospital for further treatment.

"A fourth patient, a woman, was assessed by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene."

National Express West Midlands said it had diverted its service 16 buses due to the crash.

On Twitter, it said: "Due to a RTC on Common Road #Wolverhampton,

"Service 16 is on diversion in both directions via,

"Common Rd, Giggetty Lane, Brickbridge Lane, Bridgnorth Rd, Wombourne Rd,

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service have also been contacted for more information.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

