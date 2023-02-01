Man arrested in Wolverhampton after two cars stolen on the same day from businesses

On Tuesday, January 24, a man entered a business in Wombourne posing as a customer. After distracting one of the staff members he took the keys to a Vauxhall Viva which was parked outside and drove it away.
Later that day a BMW was stolen from a business in Stourbridge after the thief stole its keys.
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "The Wombourne theft was then reported to us and we started making inquiries into the incident and reviewing CCTV footage from the scene.
"We also received another report of a car theft on the same day at another business in Stourbridge, where a BMW was stolen with keys."
The spokesman added: "In the early hours of this morning (Wednesday), we spotted a vehicle in the Wolverhampton area. The driver made off on foot but was stopped and detained at the scene.
"A 46-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He remains in custody while inquiries continue."