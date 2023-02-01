Notification Settings

Man arrested in Wolverhampton after two cars stolen on the same day from businesses

By Adam SmithSouth StaffordshirePublished:

A man has been arrested after two brazen car thefts on the same day in Wombourne and Stourbridge.

Stafford Police arrested the man who had an outstanding warrant since 2013

On Tuesday, January 24, a man entered a business in Wombourne posing as a customer. After distracting one of the staff members he took the keys to a Vauxhall Viva which was parked outside and drove it away.

Later that day a BMW was stolen from a business in Stourbridge after the thief stole its keys.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "The Wombourne theft was then reported to us and we started making inquiries into the incident and reviewing CCTV footage from the scene.

"We also received another report of a car theft on the same day at another business in Stourbridge, where a BMW was stolen with keys."

The spokesman added: "In the early hours of this morning (Wednesday), we spotted a vehicle in the Wolverhampton area. The driver made off on foot but was stopped and detained at the scene.

"A 46-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He remains in custody while inquiries continue."

