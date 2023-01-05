Work under way for much-needed upgrade of Wombourne Leisure Centre

Work has begun to upgrade the pool at Wombourne Leisure Centre

Preparation works have begun at Wombourne Leisure Centre to upgrade the deck of the swimming pool, with the area around the pool being sealed off ahead of removal of the tiles surrounding the pool from Friday.

The work, which will see the pool closed until late March, is the second phase of work at the leisure centre, with phase one seeing an upgrade to the main entrance, reception area, foyer and pool side changing rooms.

The development of the leisure centre is part of a £3.4 million work by South Staffordshire Council to upgrade leisure centres in Penkridge, Wombourne and Cheslyn Hay, with each receiving different bespoke improvements.

A spokesman for South Staffordshire Council said: "Phase two will consist of the upgrade to the pool deck.

"The swimming pool will be closed from January 2023 to late March 2023.

"Due to closure of the swimming pool, Swimming Academy fees and swimming only membership fees will be frozen and payments will not be taken until facilities reopen.