Scheme to renovate Wombourne village hall wins National Lottery grant of nearly £10,000

Dave Collins and wife Donna Eccleston with Sir Gavin Williamson, Councillor Jan Evans, Irene Shellard and Lynda Packer

Donna Eccleston and her husband David Collins started restoring Wombourne Village Hall throughout the Covid lockdown.

The couple, who live in the village and are trustees of the village hall, say the building is used by hundreds of people each week and they wanted to give it a new lease of life for the next 100 years.

Groups use the hall for kickboxing classes, Slimming World, children's groups, WI and amateur dramatics, among other activities.

Donna said: "During lockdown we decided we wanted to do a project.

Wombourne Village Hall

"We started restoration work. It was in need of some tender loving care.

"The building was gifted to the village after it was built in 1927, by an affluent landowner so it belongs to the people of Wombourne. "Over the years it has been run by various different people." The pair, supported by volunteers, got to work painting the exterior of the building and cleared overgrown areas on the site.

And recently they were given the good news that they had been successful in getting a £9,800 National Lottery grant to continue the work.

Donna said: "We wanted to get some double glazed windows fitted and the grant will allow us to do that, as well as replace two emergency exit doors. "We want to give the building a new lease of life for the next 100 years."

South Staffordshire MP Gavin Williamson also paid a visit to the village hall on Friday to check on the progress that had been made.

Sir Gavin Williamson chats to Dave Collins and wife Donna Eccleston

Donna said: "He came to see us last year when we had some Duke of Edinburgh volunteers there. He came to do some painting for the day. "He's been taking an interest in it ever since. He was surprised at how much had been done and the look of the building."

Speaking about the future plans for the building, she added: "We have some lovely groups and they are really enthusiastic about the place.

"It's used by between 450 and 500 people every week. "There are not that many community buildings left.