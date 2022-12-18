Busy day for police unit as range of motoring offences found

The Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit was active across the Wombourne area on Saturday, pulling over a number of vehicles suspected of different offences.

More than a dozen vehicles were pulled over and checked by officers from the unit, with three being found to have no MOT and seven with no seatbelts.

Additionally, two were found to have no insurance, one had no tax, illegal tints on the windows and no brake lights and there was an arrest made for immigration offence.

Finally, a driver of a Mercedes stopped and identified earlier was found to have no licence or insurance.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit went on Twitter to describe the way the unit had had.

They said: "In the Wombourne area today.

"3x No MOT. 7 X No Seatbelts. 2x No Insurance. 1 x No TAX. Illegal Tints and No Brake Lights. 1x Arrest for immigration Offences.