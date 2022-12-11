Winter Open garden event at John's Garden, based at Ashwood Nurseries, Kinver..Owner John Massey with his dogs Poppy and Willow...

John Massey, recipient of the Victoria Medal of Honour (VMH) and a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), will appear at Ashwood Nurseries on Ashwood Lane, Kinver, to mark the coming end of the Christmas Open Gardens event.

The Open Garden event allows visitors to experience a 'true plantsman's garden' while also raising money for various causes around the Midlands.

John Massey, the owner of Ashwood Nurseries, said: "We really want to show off the garden and everything that our team has done, and just really thank everyone for their continued support.

"We do have a fantastic team here at the gardens and that is our strength. We make sure that the garden looks good in all seasons, we do all the pruning and spend a lot of time with all of the plants, which is what I find most satisfying."

So far the Open Garden event has raised more than £20,000 for the Albrighton Trust this year, opening its grounds on different occasions and holidays to let people experience all that the green space has to offer.

Mr Massey continued: "We have raised around £23,000 this year, and I think it is around £376,000 for different charities in the midlands since we started these events, we have had a fantastic level of support.

"The Albrighton Trust does a lot with disadvantaged and disabled young adults that go bast the government support age of 18, the trust is heavily involved with woodworking, fishing and horticulture so we are more than happy to support that."

This coming weekend marks the last time that the gardens will open this year, with Mr Massey giving out festive mince pies and warm mulled wine to say thank you to those who supported the cause over the last year.

The gardener said: "We have an amazing team at the garden who believe in what we are doing and we change the charity every year we have plans to work with Action Heart at Russells hall Hospital next year.

"I will be on hand this Saturday to give out nice treats and to have talks with all who visit, this is just my way to say thank you for all the continued support that we have received over the years."

The last open garden event will take place on December 17, before closing until after the new year when the open garden event will reopen on the first Saturday of February.

Mr Massey continued: "I would just like to thank the fantastic team that I have here at the grounds, and everyone who has supported and those who donate and come to visit us.