Alfie Warke has raised £300 for the homeless and is aiming for more

Amateur golfer Alfie Warke, from Essington, South Staffordshire, started the charity challenge with his dad David when he talked to a man sleeping rough on the street in Wolverhampton.

The event will see Alfie take donations to play any level of golfer up to the challenge, with donations for the homeless also being accepted online.

The young golfer talked about starting his golf career and how much money he wants to raise. He said: "I started playing two years ago; my first match was just before lockdown.

"I would like to raise around £500 for charity. We have raised around £300 so far but I want to raise more."

After talking to his dad about the impact of homelessness, Alfie decided to use his golf prowess to help raise money for those living rough on Wolverhampton's streets.

David was shocked when his son started asking questions about the homeless man – surprised at how much it was playing on his mind.

He said: "I know a lot of people have a bad image of homeless people. But Alfie wasn't like that, he was concerned and you could see it playing on his mind.

"He kept saying 'When I'm a famous golfer I'm going to help the homeless'. It tugged at your emotions."

The charity event is open for any level of golfer to get involved, with Alfie asking potential challengers to donate at least £5 to his cause.

David said: "We have around £300 saved up now, around 10 local pros are looking to play him next Wednesday who will bring guests too, we want to hit the £500 mark."

Alfie continued: "I'm excited about the challenge, £500 would be amazing."