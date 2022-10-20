Two masked men armed with weapons try to steal car in Codsall in broad daylight

CCTV of the incident. Photo: Staffordshire Police

The offenders, who were wearing balaclavas and grey tracksuits, approached a man near Watery Lane.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Sunday with the two masked men demanding the victim's car keys.

The victim threw the keys to the ground and left the area to a place of safety while the offenders tried to start his black Golf F.

But the car had a built-in immobiliser and the offenders were forced to give up their theft attempted. They entered a black Ford Focus ST and drove away in the direction of Bilbrook Road.

Staffordshire Police believe a further offender was waiting inside the Ford while the two men tried to start the victim’s car – and have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the men pictured, or who has any information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 325 of October 16.