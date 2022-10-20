Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two masked men armed with weapons try to steal car in Codsall in broad daylight

By Thomas ParkesSouth StaffordshirePublished: Last Updated:

Two masked men who were armed with a hammer and a baseball bat have tried to steal a car in Codsall.

CCTV of the incident. Photo: Staffordshire Police
CCTV of the incident. Photo: Staffordshire Police

The offenders, who were wearing balaclavas and grey tracksuits, approached a man near Watery Lane.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Sunday with the two masked men demanding the victim's car keys.

The victim threw the keys to the ground and left the area to a place of safety while the offenders tried to start his black Golf F.

But the car had a built-in immobiliser and the offenders were forced to give up their theft attempted. They entered a black Ford Focus ST and drove away in the direction of Bilbrook Road.

Staffordshire Police believe a further offender was waiting inside the Ford while the two men tried to start the victim’s car – and have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the men pictured, or who has any information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 325 of October 16.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News