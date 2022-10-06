Masked men make off with VW Golf after demanding owner hand over keys in South Staffordshire

It happened near Church Road in Swindon, South Staffordshire. Photo: Google

Police were called to an address near Church Road, Swindon, shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday after a man had his grey VW Golf R stolen.

Whilst driving the car he was followed by three masked men in a white BMW before coming to stop and being approached on foot, police say.

They demanded the keys to the vehicle and drove it away from the area, with one group member staying in the BMW which also drove away.

Patrols have been stepped up in the area and people have been called on to share any CCTV or dashcam footage of the area with the force.