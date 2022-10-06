Notification Settings

Masked men make off with VW Golf after demanding owner hand over keys in South Staffordshire

By Thomas Parkes

Masked men have made off with a VW Golf after approaching the driver and demanding he hand over the keys in South Staffordshire.

It happened near Church Road in Swindon, South Staffordshire. Photo: Google

Police were called to an address near Church Road, Swindon, shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday after a man had his grey VW Golf R stolen.

Whilst driving the car he was followed by three masked men in a white BMW before coming to stop and being approached on foot, police say.

They demanded the keys to the vehicle and drove it away from the area, with one group member staying in the BMW which also drove away.

Patrols have been stepped up in the area and people have been called on to share any CCTV or dashcam footage of the area with the force.

People should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 536 of October 5. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

