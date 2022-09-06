Notification Settings

Pothole repair works to start on A449 between Wolverhampton and Wombourne

Repair work has started on a notorious pothole-plagued stretch of the A449 between Wolverhampton and Wombourne.

Vehicles on a poor road surface on the A449 Stourbridge Road, near Wombourne, earlier this year.
Resurfacing and structural repairs have been started on Stourbridge Road starting from the Warstones Road roundabout junction.

It will run between the junction and Wodenhouse Lane and includes the route outside the Miller and Carter steakhouse in Penn, Wolverhampton.

Councillor David Williams, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "We’re pleased to start this vital repair work on what is a busy stretch of the A449 in South Staffordshire, particularly between the Warstones Road and Wodehouse Lane roundabout junctions.

“We understand defects have been a concern to local road users and so have acted as quickly as possible to schedule in the repairs.

"Safety on our roads is a top priority to us so we know how important these works are. They will pave the way for full resurfacing next summer – giving lasting protection to the road, help to prevent future defects and significantly improve skid resistance.”

The work will run up until September 30 and will start between the Dudley and Worcestershire boundaries from September 20.

The works will pave the way for full resurfacing of both stretches in summer 2023. For the work to be carried out safely, temporary lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place – with work only carried out between 9.30am and 3pm on weekdays to minimise disruption.

Councillor Paul Singh, who represents Penn on Wolverhampton Council, said he welcomed the move but called for the work planned for next year to be sped up.

