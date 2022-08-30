Major repair work to be undertaken on stretch of road in South Staffordshire

Vehicles travel on a poor road surface on the A449 Stourbridge Road, near Wombourne.

Resurfacing and structural repairs will be carried out on the A449 Stourbridge Road starting from the Warstones Road roundabout junction.

The resurfacing and structural repairs will take place between the junction and Wodenhouse Lane, with work starting from next Monday.

It means the stretch will include Miller and Carter steakhouse in Penn, Wolverhampton, which was once branded "a hazard" by a councillor.

The work will run up until September 30 and work will start between the Dudley and Worcestershire boundaries between September 20 and October 3.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: “We’re pleased to start this vital repair work on what is a busy stretch of the A449 in South Staffordshire, particularly between the Warstones Road and Wodehouse Lane roundabout junctions.

“We understand defects have been a concern to local road users and so have acted as quickly as possible to schedule in the repairs.

“Safety on our roads is a top priority to us so we know how important these works are. They will pave the way for full resurfacing next summer – giving lasting protection to the road, help to prevent future defects and significantly improve skid resistance.”

The works will pave the way for full resurfacing of both stretches in summer 2023. And for the work to be carried out safely, temporary lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place – with work only carried out between 9.30am and 3pm on weekdays to "minimise disruption".

Sir Gavin Williamson, MP for South Staffordshire said: “Many of my constituents have raised the poor state of the A449 in South Staffordshire with me and I have been actively taking up their concerns with Staffordshire County Council.