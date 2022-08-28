Boats gather at Bratch Locks to celebrate canal's 250th birthday

Enjoying a rally of boats, at The Bratch in Wombourne: Becky Jackson, of Cradley Heath, with Peggy.

A boat rally was held to mark the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal's 250th birthday, which opened in 1772, giving people the opportunity to visit and enjoy the beauty of the canal.

A rally of boats, at The Bratch, Wombourne.

The waterway became moribund in the 1950s, following the end of commercial traffic, and it was thanks to the early stalwarts of the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal Society that the whole canal was saved from total abandonment.

The entire 46 miles of the Staffordshire & Worcestershire Canal is now a designated conservation area, thus preserving a vital part of our local heritage, its history, and its environment providing a superb amenity for everyone to enjoy.

Historic and modern boats from across the region took part in the free celebration, including the Jam Butty, where Helen Tidy sold Wild Side preserves to visitors.

Helen Tidy of Aldridge selling Wild Side preserves on the Jam Butty.

Helen from Aldridge runs the business from her boat, using natural ingredients like dandelions, sloes, elderflowers, damsons, cherry plums, and roses for her jams.

Many of the ingredients are foraged from along the Inland Waterways of England and Wales as Helen and her husband Andy cruise on their narrowboat, jam-making as they go.

Visitors at the festival could also enjoy free badge making for children with The Worcester-Birmingham and Droitwich Canals Society.

Councillor Dan Kinsey, representing Wombourne North and Lower Penn, ventured down to the festival to celebrate the anniversary.

He said: "Such a fantastic day at Bratch Locks today celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Staffs and Worcester Canal.

"So many boats, people, stalls and beautiful weather in a stunning setting. Thanks to the Canal & River Trust, Canal & River Trust West Midlands, and the Staffs & Worcester Society for organising."