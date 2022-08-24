Charity dog walk coming to Weston Park

The Great British Dog Walk is coming to Weston Park

Hosted by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, the sponsored walk, which includes a 3km and 7km route, will raise money to transform the lives of deaf people.

The popular charity walk, sponsored by Specsavers, is a great way to explore a stunning location - with or without a dog.

All funds raised will help Hearing Dogs for Deaf People train more clever hearing assistance dogs.

Its dogs alert deaf children and adults to important and life-saving sounds, as well as providing emotional support and companionship.

The charity also offers a range of other bespoke services to anyone with hearing loss.

You can join The Great British Dog Walk at Weston Park

There are 12 million people in the UK with hearing loss. Joanna is one of those 12 million, and said: “My hearing dog, Marshall, has made a huge difference to my life. Deafness isn’t an obvious disability but Marshall’s burgundy jacket indicates my hearing loss and this gives me confidence.

“Before I would avoid talking to people but now I’m far less anxious about not understanding people.

“Marshall offers peace of mind to my family as well. Before I was partnered with Marshall, I was often home alone.

“One night the smoke detector went off and I didn’t hear it. Luckily one of my daughters happened to be staying, so she was able to wake me.

“It showed us how vulnerable I was to danger. Now they don’t worry as they trust Marshall to alert me."

Joanna added: “I find walking Marshall helps me reconnect with people and the world around me, which is why I love the Great British Dog Walk.

“Walkers will raise money to ensure more people like me will be partnered with a hearing dog who will help them to leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life.”

Carina Hummel, general manager at Specsavers Audiology, said: “The Great British Dog Walk is a great chance to have fun, get some exercise, meet like-minded people and perhaps most importantly, meet lots of cute dogs, all while supporting a good cause.

“If every person who walked the Great British Dog Walk raised just £10 above the cost of their event ticket by getting themselves or their dog sponsored, the charity could fully train another dog to alert deaf people to important and lifesaving sounds that they would otherwise miss and help them to leave loneliness behind.

“We’re so proud of our involvement in the Great British Dog Walk and the fact that it helps to transform the lives of so many people across the UK.

“We’re very much looking forward to the walk at Weston Park. We’d encourage everyone to come along and show their support.”

The walk will take place at Weston Park on Saturday, September 24, and walkers will set off in staggered time slots, with the option to walk with others or in their own groups.

Tickets are now on sale, costing £12 on the day or £10 online, while children under 16 go free.

The ticket cost includes a free dog bandana, walker certificate and an activity pack to take on your walk.

For those unable to attend the walk, there is also a free virtual option, which you can choose to do anywhere you like, and if you raise £10 in sponsorship you will receive a dog bandana.

Anyone raising £50 or more will receive a free gift as a thank you.