Fire crews work to stop grass fire from escalating

The scene of the fire near Lawnswood Road in Wordsley. Photo: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue

Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue and West Midlands Fire Service were called to reports of a fire on a piece of land off Lawnswood Road, near Wordsley in Stourbridge, on Monday afternoon.

Crews from Wombourne were assisting colleagues from West Midlands Fire Service as they attempt to stop the blaze from spreading, using extended hose reel jets to tackle the blaze

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire covered approximately 200m x 50m of ground, with much of the area left scorched following the fire after it was put out just after 5pm.

The spokesman said: "Firefighters from Wombourne alongside colleagues from West Midlands Fire Service are dealing with a grass fire off Lawnswood Rd near Wordsley.

"The incident involves approximately 200m x 50m of grass which has spread to nearby woodland.