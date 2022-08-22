Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews work to stop grass fire from escalating

By James VukmirovicStourbridgePublished: Last Updated:

Fire crews managed to stop a grass fire on a piece of land in the Black Country from spreading out of control.

The scene of the fire near Lawnswood Road in Wordsley. Photo: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue
The scene of the fire near Lawnswood Road in Wordsley. Photo: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue

Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue and West Midlands Fire Service were called to reports of a fire on a piece of land off Lawnswood Road, near Wordsley in Stourbridge, on Monday afternoon.

Crews from Wombourne were assisting colleagues from West Midlands Fire Service as they attempt to stop the blaze from spreading, using extended hose reel jets to tackle the blaze

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire covered approximately 200m x 50m of ground, with much of the area left scorched following the fire after it was put out just after 5pm.

The spokesman said: "Firefighters from Wombourne alongside colleagues from West Midlands Fire Service are dealing with a grass fire off Lawnswood Rd near Wordsley.

"The incident involves approximately 200m x 50m of grass which has spread to nearby woodland.

"Crews are using an extended hose reel jet to tackle the blaze."

Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Wordsley
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News