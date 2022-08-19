Notification Settings

Appeal after funfair equipment stolen from Baggeridge Country Park

By Thomas ParkesSouth StaffordshirePublished: Last Updated:

People have been urged to come forward if they have any information after several inflatable blowers were stolen from a popular park in South Staffordshire.

Baggeridge Country Park. Photo: Google
Baggeridge Country Park. Photo: Google

The equipment was taken from Baggeridge Country Park, in Gospel End, leading to an appeal being posted on Facebook in a bid to track down the culprits.

An appeal to find the items – which are used to inflate funfair or festival items – was posted at around 11am on Thursday, alerting people to the theft.

A funfair is based on one of the fields at the park for the summer holidays.

A post from the funfair organisers said: "Should anyone be offered any of these for a cheap price please be aware they are stolen property. We are in the process of acquiring CCTV images.

"And to the thieving scum, who have been dragged up to do this kind of thing and stop us opening today, I hope you get what you deserve in time!"

South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Sedgley
Dudley
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

