Appeal after funfair equipment stolen from Baggeridge Country Park

The equipment was taken from Baggeridge Country Park, in Gospel End, leading to an appeal being posted on Facebook in a bid to track down the culprits.
An appeal to find the items – which are used to inflate funfair or festival items – was posted at around 11am on Thursday, alerting people to the theft.
A funfair is based on one of the fields at the park for the summer holidays.
A post from the funfair organisers said: "Should anyone be offered any of these for a cheap price please be aware they are stolen property. We are in the process of acquiring CCTV images.
"And to the thieving scum, who have been dragged up to do this kind of thing and stop us opening today, I hope you get what you deserve in time!"