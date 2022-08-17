Family from Perton hail holiday activity scheme run by council in Staffordshire

(Left to Right) Marley, Macie-J and Naomi

Naomi McFarlane and daughters Marley, 12, and Macie-J, six, said the Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme has been "brilliant".

It was launched last year and is run by Staffordshire County Council with the aim of providing activities and a healthy meal over the school holidays.

The girls are currently enjoying free activities at Gartmore Riding School, in Burntwood, where they are learning how to ride and care for the horses and ponies as well as meeting new friends and building their confidence.

Ms McFarlane, from Perton, said: “The HAF programme has been brilliant for my family. We’ve been taking part for over a year now and we thoroughly enjoy it. It has brought us closer together and we love doing the different activities as a family.

“The programme has really benefited the girls. Marley has grown in confidence, made new friends and really loves helping out around the riding school. She’s also now an accredited volunteer, which is great. Macie-J just loves being around the horses. I’m really proud of both of them.

“Even though I work part time, being a single parent bringing up two children and with the rising cost of living, it’s a real challenge. Having access to a programme like this where children get to do positive activities and a healthy meal during the school holidays is a life saver and takes some of the worries away. I’d definitely recommend it to other families.”

Marley added: “Being involved in the HAF programme is amazing because you get to do lots of different activities and learn new skills.

“I love horse riding and I have learnt how to ride, groom and take care of a horse. I also went through a course to become an accredited volunteer so I could help out in the stables and help other people attending the school. As well as riding I have also done some of the other activities such as swimming, which was good fun.”

Julia Hardisty, riding coach at Gartmore Riding School, said being involved in the programme has been "fantastic" for the site.

She said: "Not only has it given us the opportunity to share our own passion and enthusiasm for horse riding, but it’s also meant we’ve seen lots of new families come through our doors.

“For many of the families, accessing horse riding may not have been possible if it wasn’t for the HAF programme but to see the difference in the children after a few sessions is always wonderful.”

Eligible children includes children in receipt of benefits related free school meals. HAF places are subject to availability, and eligible children will need their HAF code to register for a place.

Children are offered up to 16 places over the Summer, sessions up to four hours a day, four days a week over four weeks. A healthy meal is also provided on site to help with the cost of food over the holidays. Activities are running from July 21 to September 2.