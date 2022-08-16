Notification Settings

Print business showcases success to local MP

By James VukmirovicSouth StaffordshirePublished:

A South Staffordshire print business has welcomed its local MP for a visit of the facility,

Sir Gavin Williamson poses with The Print Box team
Sir Gavin Williamson poses with The Print Box team

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson visited The Print Box at the Four Ashes Industrial Estate, for a tour of its facility and to discuss how the business had used local and national government funding to recover from the pandemic.

The Print Box provides a range of bespoke printing and design services, from vehicle graphics and signs to embroidered workwear and graphic design.

Print Box managing director Sean Pearce said: “We were really pleased to welcome Sir Gavin to The Print Box and to share our story with him.

“We have been through tough times during the pandemic like everybody else, but support from the Government and help from both Staffordshire County Council and South Staffordshire Council helped us both get through the pandemic and expand the business.

“We are more capable than ever now with larger premises, additional machinery purchases, and new staff and which has allowed us to diversify and provide vehicle graphics and signage as in house service.

“I have absolutely no doubt that we wouldn’t have survived the pandemic without this support and we are thrilled to keep being able to offer our services to people to this day.”

Sir Gavin said: “It was fantastic to visit The Print Box and to hear about how their business has managed to recover stronger than ever from the pandemic.

It is vital that both local and national government continue to support local businesses like this to help drive growth and entrepreneurship.”

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

