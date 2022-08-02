Community garden at Baggeridge Country Park officially opened

Baggeridge Community Garden, Breathing Space Therapeutic Services CIC executive director Rebecca Mainstone, with funday committee members (left-right) Toby Grimes, 10, Madison Hall, 10, and Mia Mainstone, 12

Based at Baggeridge Country Park, which is just outside of Sedgley, the garden has been created by Breathing Space Therapeutic Services CIC and was officially unveiled last week.

A family fun day was also held the following day to celebrate and saw £1,370 collected towards a new cabin.

Rebecca Mainstone, company director, said: "We applied for funding earlier in the year to design and create a community garden as a thank you to the park.

"We secured the funding and created the garden over the space of two months.

"There is a space for children such as a sand pit, noughts and crosses, snakes and ladders and picnic areas."

The garden has a community element running through it, including vegetable and flower beds at the back for members of the community to use.

"It is all about bringing people together," added Rebecca.

"For me, we have seen so much adversity over the last few years, bringing everyone together is integral in keeping communities alive.

"We are all about mental and emotional wellbeing.

"We want people to have something positive to access in their community.

"It is important with the cost of living crisis too, as people can come and grow their own food."

Breathing Space Therapeutic Services is a community interest company offering various therapeutic interventions to children and young people within the Black Country and Staffordshire boroughs.