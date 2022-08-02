Codsall mother who failed to send daughter to school fined

The court heard she was deemed to be below the level expected for a year three pupil.

The Codsall woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been ordered to pay £300 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge – £1,026 in total.

The girl, now nine, was being home-schooled, Newcastle Magistrates' Court heard on Monday.

The hearing heard that the work she was being set was not considered by Staffordshire County Council’s education department to be appropriate for her age or ability.

The court heard she was deemed to be below the level expected for a year three pupil.

A school attendance order was made in November 2021, requiring the girl to be registered at a local first school. She was not registered there however, and magistrates heard that concerns had been raised that she would be bullied at school due to her additional needs.

The mother did not attend Monday’s hearing at North Staffordshire Justice Centre.