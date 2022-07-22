Kinver Craft and Beer Festival returning in August

Wilf and Simon Beardsmore

The annual event is making a comeback after a two-year break due to Covid. Previously a one-day affair, this year 10 local breweries pouring pints over two days on August 13 and 14.

Former organisers The Halfpenny Green Cider Company have handed the baton over to Father and Son team Wilf Beardsmore and Simon Beardsmore of The Dunsley Hall Hotel and Harleys Smokehouse.

Both venues share the same location, which can be found on the Dunsley Road, leading from Kinver High Street.

Wilf Beardsmore said: "The Black Country is famous for its ale, so it’s a huge honour to be hosting this year’s festival. There will be a wealth of quality ales, along with cider, gin and cocktails if you prefer."

As well as appearances from The Half Penny Green Cider Company, Kinver Brewery, Enville Ale, and Wild Jac Gin, there will be live entertainment from Dan Greenaway, The Nitecrawlers, and The Bluebell Birds throughout the weekend, and attendees can expect street food from Harleys Smokehouse.