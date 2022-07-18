Shenstone garden centre offering tips how to grow ingredients for Christmas dinner

Dobbies Garden Centre is offering free planting sessions

Horticultural experts will spend 15 minutes delivering an informative lessons how to grow Charlotte Potatoes, Autumn King Carrots, Kale Dwarf Green Curled, Parsnips and Swiss Chard Bright Lights.

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, said: "We’re putting on our Santa hats early this year at Dobbies’ Shenstone store and doing everything we can to get our customers ready for the big day in a sustainable way.

"We’re passionate about encouraging growing your own and are looking to help reduce our customers’ carbon footprint when it comes to food transport and wastage.

"Our customers really enjoy our monthly Grow How sessions, and we’re excited to get into the festive swing this August in our Shenstone store."