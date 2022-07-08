Work set to begin on link road, but local doubts remain

The link road will enable travellers to head north from the M54 to M6 without leaving the motorway

The new £200 million link road between the M54 Junction 1 and the M6 at Junction 11 will see temporary fencing, vegetation clearance and the construction of two works compounds get under way this year as the new road begins to take shape.

In its first newsletter about the scheme, National Highways explained what work will be taking place and released an image of how Junction 1 of the M54 will look.

Two new compounds, needed to manage the project and which will include offices, parking, welfare facilities and storage for equipment and materials, will be built on Mill Lane, close to the M6, and off the A460 in Featherstone.

New access roads to these compounds will also be built.

The new link road will aim to reduce congestion on the A460 road, which currently acts as a link between the M54 and M6

The agency also says temporary fencing is required to "define and secure the land needed to build the new link road".

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps granted consent in April for the 1.6-mile road which will be the first to connect the motorway serving Wolverhampton and Shropshire with the M6 to the north, and aims to reduce congestion on local roads especially the A460 and A449.

The new link road has not been without controversy, with Councillor Pamela Dawes describing it as the 'worst possible for the environment' when it was signed off in April.

Councillor Dawes said: "I am really disappointed the link road has been given consent.

"We all know something has to be done but of all the potential routes of the link road this is the one we did not want.

"This new dual-carriageway will be just 40 metres from homes in Hilton and in this time when we all know about the dangers of pollution there must have been a better way."

For people living in and running in businesses in Featherstone, there were concerns around the environmental impact of the new link road, as well as the possibility of less custom as a result of less passing traffic.

The different routes had been looked at and debated

The route will see the road parallel to the A460 Cannock Road, with a junction leading onto the road from the M54 junction, as well as running over farm land near Hilton Hall.

Jackalin Webb, who lives in one of the many estates around Featherstone, said she had mixed views about the road, with the 57-year-old saying she could see less traffic, but more environmental concerns.

She said: "They've said they're going to do it, so there's a level of acceptance around this, and while it might create a bit more traffic, commuters might find it a bit easier as it'll ease some parts of the road.

"I am a bit concerned about the environmental impact as I've walked up Dark Lane and seen deer up there, which was a nice surprise in my local area, but a road like that could cause them to disappear forever."

Cindy Tomlinson, who owns Kafe Neo just off the A460, said she thought that work needed to be done, but the 58-year-old said she felt it was the wrong choice.

She said: "The M6 is really busy and it does need a link road attached to it, but I really think this is the wrong choice as it goes through a greenbelt area.

"To me, it's the wrong choice as it goes through houses and they'll have to build bigger flyovers, so I just think it's a poor choice that's going to cause problems in the future."

Computer modelled image of how the new M54 Junction 1 will look. Image: National Highways

The road, first announced in 2014, will run through farmland which once belonged to Hilton Hall and includes woods, pools and a rookery which birds return to every year.

In its newsletter National Highways said: "Some of the land is only needed during the construction phase and will be handed back to landowners once the road is complete."

Work to begin removing trees, hedges and bushes will also begin before birds start nesting in spring 2023.

Addressing the removal of trees, National Highways said: "We’re mindful of all ecology, not just birds, and therefore all areas will be inspected by a qualified ecologist before any vegetation is cut down."

Surveys will also be carried out during the second half of 2022, looking for buried utilities such as gas and water pipes.