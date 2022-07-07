Historical violin fails to sell in auction

The 'Hellier' Stradivarius Violin did not sell in the auction

The ‘Hellier’ Stradivarius crafted in 1679 was expected to sell for between £6 million and £9 million at the The Exceptional Sale at Christie's on Thursday evening.

The violin described as Antonio Stradivari's "finest inlaid violin" remained in the Hellier family for almost two centuries and was seen as one of the highlights of the London Classic Week.

Listed as Lot 40 in the sale, the violin was given a starting price by auctioneer Arlene Blankers of £5.5 million, but the room feel silent as no one offered a bid.

After several minutes, with no bids being made from phone or internet bidders, the violin was passed at £5.5 million, meaning it did not sell due to not meeting its estimate.

A representative for Christie's said they did not expect the Stradivarius violin to go up for auction again.