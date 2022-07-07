Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Historical violin fails to sell in auction

By James VukmirovicSouth StaffordshirePublished:

A rare Stradivarius violin once owned by a Wombourne family has failed to be sold after going under the hammer.

The 'Hellier' Stradivarius Violin did not sell in the auction
The 'Hellier' Stradivarius Violin did not sell in the auction

The ‘Hellier’ Stradivarius crafted in 1679 was expected to sell for between £6 million and £9 million at the The Exceptional Sale at Christie's on Thursday evening.

The violin described as Antonio Stradivari's "finest inlaid violin" remained in the Hellier family for almost two centuries and was seen as one of the highlights of the London Classic Week.

Listed as Lot 40 in the sale, the violin was given a starting price by auctioneer Arlene Blankers of £5.5 million, but the room feel silent as no one offered a bid.

After several minutes, with no bids being made from phone or internet bidders, the violin was passed at £5.5 million, meaning it did not sell due to not meeting its estimate.

A representative for Christie's said they did not expect the Stradivarius violin to go up for auction again.

The biggest selling lot on the auction was an Egyptian Limestone Group Statue for Mehernefer and his son, which sold for £6,014,500.

South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News