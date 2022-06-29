Drop-in session to help inform about time trial delays

Wombourne Library will host the drop-in session for residents and businesses in South Staffordshire

The Time Trial men’s event passes through part of the district on Thursday, August 4, and will involve some road closures and parking restrictions.

It will come into the district along Dudley Road, north along Stourbridge Road, and west back towards Wolverhampton on Wodehouse Lane.

Residents and businesses along the route will be directly contacted to make them aware and they will be advised on how to best prepare for the closures.

An information and engagement drop-in session will take place on Tuesday, July 5 at Wombourne Library between 5pm and 7pm.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture Victoria Wilson said: “The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be a huge event for our region and we’re proud to be hosting two events here in Staffordshire.

"There is under a month to go now until the start and so we’re really gearing up for it.

“The games will help to showcase the superb rural scenery in Staffordshire to a worldwide audience and really help to put the county on the map.

“Information on the time trial event is available now and we’d urge people to attend our engagement session if they have any questions.

“We are working with colleagues at the district council, emergency services and the event organisers to ensure the time trial run as smoothly as possible and notifying communities on potential impact on them.”

The course will pass through Penn Common, Gospel End, Wombourne and Himley, offering residents the opportunity to spectate at one of five free road events being held over the course of the games.