Warning to be vigilant after three 'suspicious' people spotted on driveway of Codsall home

By Thomas Parkes

People have been urged to be vigilant after three people were spotted "acting suspiciously" on the driveway of a home in South Staffordshire.

The incident happened on Wood Road, Codsall. Photo: Google

A resident of Wood Road, Codsall, spotted them on the driveway looking at a Land Rover on Fridayat around 1.40am, a police alert said.

It has led to officers urging people to review the security of their vehicles and homes by using security lights, CCTV and a steering wheel lock.

An alert by a PCSO from Staffordshire Police said: "There were some people acting suspiciously at a property on Wood Road, Codsall.

"Three people were on the driveway looking at a Land Rover. The occupant looked out of the window, which (they) saw and they left the area."

Anyone with any information about the incident should call 101 and quote incident 564 of June 24.









