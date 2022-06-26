Warning to be vigilant after three 'suspicious' people spotted on driveway of Codsall home

The incident happened on Wood Road, Codsall. Photo: Google

A resident of Wood Road, Codsall, spotted them on the driveway looking at a Land Rover on Fridayat around 1.40am, a police alert said.

It has led to officers urging people to review the security of their vehicles and homes by using security lights, CCTV and a steering wheel lock.

An alert by a PCSO from Staffordshire Police said: "There were some people acting suspiciously at a property on Wood Road, Codsall.

"Three people were on the driveway looking at a Land Rover. The occupant looked out of the window, which (they) saw and they left the area."