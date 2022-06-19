Notification Settings

Relief from staff as missing macaw returns home safely

By James VukmirovicSouth StaffordshirePublished:

Staff at a Staffordshire zoo have been breathing a sigh of relief after a missing macaw was found safe and sound.

Forest has been returned home safe and sound after going missing for two days. Photo: WILD Zoological Park
The bird, called Forest, had gone missing from WILD Zoological Park in Bobbington on Friday while it was in training for a show around free flying birds called Wild Wings.

Forest, who the zoo had described as an "inexperienced flyer", is believed to have got lost while trying to learn how to come down from height.

The zoo had sent out a message on its Facebook page to ask for people to help find Forest, who was believed to be somewhere in the local area, around Bobbington or Wombourne.

However, on Sunday, the zoo issued a message to say that Forest had been found alive and well at a location 20 minutes down the road and had been returned to the zoo.

The message said: "FOREST IS HOME!! Thank you so much to everyone who’s helped us get him back!!!!"

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

