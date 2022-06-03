Memorial bench unveiled to much-loved former South Staffordshire Council leader

Councillor David Heywood, South Staffordshire Council chief executive, Sarah Boden, Housing Plus Group chief executive, Chris Edwards, son of the late Councillor Brian Edwards and Councillor Roger Lees, South Staffordshire Council leader are pictured with the memorial bench at The Burgesses, Kinver.

The special tribute to Councillor Brian Edwards MBE has been installed by the Housing Plus Group on its Burgess development based in Kinver.

The former South Staffordshire Council leader passed away in 2021 after a short illness – and was said to have been a supporter of the project.

Sarah Boden, Housing Plus Group chief executive, said: "We are extremely grateful to Councillor Edwards for his tireless campaigning on behalf of local residents and his backing for a project that was designed specifically for people over 55 who want to live independently.

"I'm delighted that Councillor Edwards' family were able to join us to see the memorial bench being unveiled, which will provide a fitting reminder of his work, and a quiet spot where residents can sit and enjoy their surroundings in this beautiful Staffordshire village."

At a special dedication ceremony, representatives from Housing Plus Group joined council representatives and others to pay tribute to all his hard work and support for a vision to provide more suitable homes for older residents in the village.

Now home to 23 residents who also have the reassurance of access to care and support provided by Housing Plus Group company, Care Plus, The Burgesses was built on the site of several bungalows that no longer met the organisation's high standards.

Councillor Edwards' son Chris said: "Our father thought it was very important to provide a facility like The Burgesses for the benefit of Kinver residents and, as a family, we would like to thank Housing Plus Group for recognising his support."

The project was completed late last year by the organisation's construction partner S J Roberts Construction Ltd and benefitted from a £1.1 million Social Housing Grant from Homes England, and additional funding of £145,000 from South Staffordshire Council.

Councillor Roger Lees, leader of South Staffordshire Council, said: "Brian provided an outstanding service to the people and businesses of South Staffordshire.

"He was passionate about the district and his Kinver residents. As well as being leader of South Staffordshire Council, Brian also represented Kinver on the parish council.