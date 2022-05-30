Crews called to medical emergency incident between Shropshire and Staffordshire

B4176 Bridgnorth Road. Photo: Google

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the B4176 Bridgnorth Road, between Claverley and Wombourne, at around 3.10pm on Monday.

A man, in his 50s, is currently being treated by medics at the scenes. His injuries are not believed to be serious, Staffordshire Police said.

Officers were at the scene to manage the flow of traffic and drivers were advised to take alternative routes where possible on the afternoon.