Crews called to medical emergency incident between Shropshire and Staffordshire

By Thomas ParkesSouth StaffordshirePublished:

Emergency services have rushed to a road between Shropshire and Staffordshire after concerns were sparked over the welfare of a man.

B4176 Bridgnorth Road. Photo: Google
Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the B4176 Bridgnorth Road, between Claverley and Wombourne, at around 3.10pm on Monday.

A man, in his 50s, is currently being treated by medics at the scenes. His injuries are not believed to be serious, Staffordshire Police said.

Officers were at the scene to manage the flow of traffic and drivers were advised to take alternative routes where possible on the afternoon.

A spokesman for the force said: "We thank you for your patience and understanding at this time."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

